U.S. Energy Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 6th (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $0.38 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

