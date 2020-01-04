Ubcoin Market Market Cap Hits $293,043.00 (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ubcoin Market token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ubcoin Market has a total market capitalization of $293,043.00 and approximately $1,759.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00335193 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013480 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003289 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015066 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Token Profile

Ubcoin Market (CRYPTO:UBC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

