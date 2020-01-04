Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $249,152.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LBank, Hotbit and Fatbtc. During the last week, Ubex has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.05905397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha, BitMart, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, YoBit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

