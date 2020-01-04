Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $583,128.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, LBank and Hotbit. Ubex has a market cap of $1.14 million and $583,128.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.92 or 0.05881192 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029872 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, BitMart, YoBit, Bilaxy, BitForex, LBank and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.