UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UBS Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,664,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in UBS Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,089,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 205,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 2,627,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

