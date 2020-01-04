UGAS Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $695,670.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.05905846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001263 BTC.

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

