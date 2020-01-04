Ulord 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,752.00 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Ulord coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. Ulord has a total market capitalization of $786,091.00 and approximately $22,752.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ulord has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ulord

Ulord’s total supply is 166,330,039 coins and its circulating supply is 68,832,394 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

