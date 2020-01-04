Ultimate Secure Cash Trading 26.3% Higher This Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $165,518.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.