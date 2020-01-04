Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $51,233.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $51,233.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.03042437 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00591511 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.