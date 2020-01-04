Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $40,525.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.03021465 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00584544 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

