Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Critical Contrast

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Umpqua, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 1 4 0 2.80

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Umpqua pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Umpqua has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 13.48% 8.22% 0.69% Umpqua 24.20% 8.41% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Umpqua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million 2.30 $14.21 million N/A N/A Umpqua $1.35 billion 2.97 $316.26 million $1.46 12.45

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Summary

Umpqua beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.