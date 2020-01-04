UNI COIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $424.00 (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One UNI COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00011360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $50.66 million and $424.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

