UNI COIN (UNI) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $50.45 million and approximately $422.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00011417 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and OEX. In the last week, UNI COIN has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

