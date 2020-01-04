UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Up 19.9% This Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $357,225.00 and $14,610.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

