Unification Reaches Market Cap of $223,235.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Unification token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Unification has a market cap of $223,235.00 and $47,504.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

