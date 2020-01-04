Unify 1-Day Volume Hits $3,092.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, Unify has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a market cap of $84,153.00 and $3,092.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010657 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

