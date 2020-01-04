Unify (UNIFY) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Unify has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $87,036.00 and approximately $2,987.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00580382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010652 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

