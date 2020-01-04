UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,222.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,096.97. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 793 ($10.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

