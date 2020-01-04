Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Achieves $4.71 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Universa has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $2,685.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

