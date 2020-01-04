UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 69.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $4.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 68.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, C2CX, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

