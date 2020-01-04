UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 60.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, C2CX, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $1.22 million and $5.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

