Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

UHS opened at $141.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

