UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $193,515.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $193,515.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, OTCBTC and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

