UOS Network (UOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $379.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. UOS Network has a total market capitalization of $10,127.00 and $379.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UOS Network has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,386.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.03052270 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00581943 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

