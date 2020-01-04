Upfiring (UFR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,300.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, YoBit, IDEX and RightBTC. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $359,906.00 and approximately $4,300.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, RightBTC, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.