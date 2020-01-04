US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.72% of US Xpress Enterprises worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 215,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 12.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 183,811 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,898,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 135,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

USX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

USX opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.06. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

