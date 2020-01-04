USD Coin Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. USD Coin has a market cap of $517.99 million and $331.97 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, LATOKEN, SouthXchange and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.01827411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00064940 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 518,117,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,089,906 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, FCoin, CPDAX, LATOKEN, Korbit, OKEx, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

