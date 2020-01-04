USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.65 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and $42.18 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

