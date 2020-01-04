USDQ Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013467 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $16,605.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00334477 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003213 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,296 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ's official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

