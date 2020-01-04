USDQ (USDQ) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013640 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $5.52 million and $16,036.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00331881 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003301 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014484 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,296 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ's official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

