USDX Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. USDX has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $4,996.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00038915 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021383 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000705 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000698 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,075 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.