USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,021.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $5,021.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00039302 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021819 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000695 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000709 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,075 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.