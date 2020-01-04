Utrust Price Reaches $0.0104 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx and Ethfinex. Utrust has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $544,802.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

