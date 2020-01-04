V-ID Price Hits $0.0696 on Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $308,016.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.05907586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,251,409 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

