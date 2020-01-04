V-ID Price Hits $0.0717 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $313,314.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.38 or 0.05963461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001266 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,251,409 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

