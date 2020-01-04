Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.20

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $229,605.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Valor Token has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.05905846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

