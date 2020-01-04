VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.9091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

