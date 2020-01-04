Vanta Network (VANTA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Vanta Network has a market capitalization of $904,814.00 and $186.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanta Network has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Vanta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Token Profile

Vanta Network was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vanta Network Token Trading

Vanta Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

