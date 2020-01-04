Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Vapotherm worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158,155 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 496,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 60.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Vapotherm Inc has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 110.06% and a negative return on equity of 107.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Army acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Also, Director James W. Liken acquired 25,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

