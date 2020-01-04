Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

