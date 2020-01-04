Velas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.47 million and $1.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,041,278,031 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,195,441 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

