Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.39.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.07 on Friday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $196,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 11.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 502,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 519,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 48.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

