VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.24.

VEON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sberbank CIB cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 15.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,955,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,110,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 771,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,102. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

