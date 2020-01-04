Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 365,756 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 81.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.03. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

