Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $2.51 million and $867,609.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023381 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022495 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

