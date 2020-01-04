Verge Hits 24 Hour Volume of $829,373.00 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Verge has a market capitalization of $55.45 million and $829,373.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000876 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010813 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,135,489,959 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, TradeOgre, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Crex24, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

