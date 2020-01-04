Verge One Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. In the last week, Verge has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.24 million and $1.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00580074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000880 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010678 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,136,008,359 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Huobi, Gate.io, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Binance, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

