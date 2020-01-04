VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $622,021.00 and approximately $766.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001062 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00059696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.96 or 0.99586796 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,376,990 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

