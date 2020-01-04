VeriME Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,083.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $18,083.00 and $1.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.05907586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

