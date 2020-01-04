Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,157.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $9.34 or 0.00124386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $20.07 million and $2,157.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Tokenomy and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.